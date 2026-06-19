Geoff Russell

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Alex Pope's avatar
Alex Pope
2d

Did you detect any increase of Cancer right after people starting taking COVID Vaccinations and Boosters? I did.

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zack d's avatar
zack d
Jun 27

Strains of E.coli bacteria which produce colibactin are now in all the major farmed animals, and obviously, in the meat from those animals.

obviously?

Seriously?

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