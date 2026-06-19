As with late-onset bowel cancer, early-onset bowel cancer can bubble along with no symptoms and no warning until it’s too late. All too often, a person’s first sign they have cancer is when they arrive at the hospital in an ambulance after the tumour has ruptured or blocked the bowel. A ruptured bowel spreads faecal contamination through your abdominal cavity, and infection can then spread, via your blood, to any organ in your body. Bloody shits are then the least of your problems.

Early-onset bowel cancers are the canary in the coal mine

The rate of bowel cancer in young people is rising, with Australia leading the world.

Scientists have an increasingly precise understanding of why.

Australia is the global leader in the young people’s bowel cancer stakes, with 16.5 cases per 100,000 people in the 20 to 49-year age group. That’s about 28,000 bowel cancers in Sydney’s young people during the 30 years they may face that risk rate. Or about 2,000 new bowel cancers in young people each year, nationally.

And there’s some evidence that this is just the ripples presaging an even bigger wave.

Here are the age-specific numbers of cancers nationally:

And looking to the left, you can see that breast cancer is even higher in young women also.

This article is mostly about bowel cancer, but some of the increase in breast cancer is down to the same causal factors.

Of course, it isn’t just absolute numbers that are rising; the next chart shows the changes over time of the rates:

AIHW recently released a report making the gravity of the situation clear:

“In 2024, colorectal cancer is estimated to be the leading cause of cancer death among men aged under 50 (estimated 164 deaths) and the second leading cause of cancer death in women aged under 50 (estimated 153 deaths for colorectal cancer following an estimated 266 deaths for breast cancer).”

So mortality is running at a rate roughly 1/7th that of diagnosis; meaning survival rates are improving. Surgery, chemotherapy and radiation therapies are getting better, but this is still definitely a cancer you don’t want.

Does our government know what’s happening and why?

Scientific understanding of the causes implicated in this increase in early-onset bowel cancer is also rising. Scientists know what initiates the tumours and what turbocharges their growth. A tumour is like a fire. You need a spark and something to burn. But a little kerosene and wind can do wonders to increase the flames.

Background: What is cancer

A solid cancer, as distinct from the 10% of cancers which affect the blood, is a lump of rogue cells which have stopped obeying normal rules of behaviour. They multiply without limit and don’t respect boundaries. The rules of behaviour are written in the DNA of each cell in your body and when your DNA is damaged, the rules are broken and chaos may result.

DNA damage is incredibly common under normal circumstances. There are thousands of pieces of damage in every cell daily. The processes which generate energy in your cells also produce by-products which can slice and dice DNA; somewhat randomly. And for every type of damage, there is a team of repair proteins that know exactly what to do. If the repair proteins can’t fix the damage, they will usually order the cell to commit suicide. No worries, dead cells don’t cause cancer.

But what are these proteins which fix damage? They are just molecules made by your DNA. Think about it. What if there is DNA damage in a gene that makes a protein which fixes gene damage? It’s like a firebug whose first action is to slash the tyres of the local CFS fire truck. That can allow a small scrub fire to become a blazing inferno.

What are the new cancer culprits?

New bacteria coupled with newish human behaviour make a potent mix.

Strains of E.coli bacteria which produce colibactin are now in all the major farmed animals, and obviously, in the meat from those animals. They are also in vegetables washed in water contaminated by the faeces of those animals, and in rivers polluted by such faeces.

Colibactin is a genotoxin, which just means it damages DNA. The DNA it comes into contact with is mostly in the bowel, where it can, thereby, initiate tumours.

There is also a new form of human mouth bacteria which has picked up genes to enable it to live and thrive in our guts, Fna c2. Normally, when you swallow saliva, the bacteria die before reaching your colon, but not Fna c2. It has picked up genetic material, giving it the ability to survive the trip to your colon, where a new behaviour can help it thrive.

Fna c2 doesn’t eat sugars, but thrives on amino acids. Normally, proteins and amino acids don’t reach the colon. Absorption happens higher up in the small intestine. But with protein-heavy diets, the small intestine can be overloaded and excess proteins spill into the colon, where they feed Fna c2. Plant proteins are structurally encased or bound with fibre, protecting them from Fna c2, but meat proteins are easy food. It’s the difference between a knight in armour and a naked knight.

Fna c2 turbocharges the growth of tumours initiated by colibactin. Fna c2 also blocks immune cells.

Fibre is normally protective against DNA damage, but colibactin has been found to use at least one form (inulin, the most popular fibre supplement) as a fuel, turning this fibre from a gut protector to a DNA damage accelerator.

Protein-heavy diets also lead to continuous activation of genes that produce key growth proteins, which have a collective name of mTORC1. Protein-heavy diets also lead to elevated IGF-1, an essential hormone, but one that has a Goldilocks level; it shouldn’t be too high or too low, it has to be “just right”. It’s been known for decades that tall people get more cancer; the reasons are complex, but elevated levels of IGF-1 are part of the story.

The preceding mechanisms are in addition to the DNA damage from heme iron breakdown products, which are a well-understood pathway to bowel cancer.

What about other cancers?

Most of the above mechanisms aren’t just implicated in early onset bowel cancer but also in many other cancers, including the nearly 4,000 cases of breast cancer in young women annually in Australia.

Most of the process is described in more technical detail here, with the role of protein on Fna c2 being described here.



Is the scientific community talking to the Government? Are they writing impenetrable briefing papers and hoping for the best? Or has the Government been informed but is simply too addicted to beef export dollars to worry about young people dying?

But it gets worse

One of the scariest parts of this story is that colibactin is infecting infants and making them susceptible to bowel cancer later in life.

Here’s how it works. Infants can be infected before the age of two. One US study found that almost half of infants had a colibactin E.coli infection. It mutates stem cells in the colon; these are the cells that generate replacement colon cells for the rest of your life.

Bowel cancer works by accumulating a set of mutations which eventually turn a cell into a malignant tumour. But all the cells which those stem cells spawn are one step along the path to malignancy. Later in life, a protein powder drink, or big steak, will dump some excess protein into your colon, because the level of protein was too large to be absorbed in the intestines. That protein can accelerate the growth of any tumours via Fna c2.

The bubble of infected children now could be the start of an expanding wave.

Is anybody looking at Australian infants? Do they have similar levels of colibactin infection? Not that I have found.

Looking deeper: the interaction of colibactin, E. coli, and mouth bacteria

Let’s look deeper at colibactin E.coli. Here’s what any search engine will tell you about colibactin.

“Colibactin is a potent, DNA-damaging genotoxin produced by certain strains of E. coli and other Enterobacteriaceae that reside in the human gut. It has become a major focus of biomedical research due to its strong causal link to colorectal cancer (bowel cancer), particularly the alarming rise in early-onset cases.”

It’s a pretty good description but it doesn’t tell you where colibactin comes from.

The meat industry.

And, if you have pets, there’s an excellent chance that whatever you feed them has also infected them.

E.coli is a standard bacterium in the guts of most warm blooded animals, particularly ruminants (sheep/cattle/goats/deer), but some strains are dangerous and occasionally, deadly.

Dangerous strains of E.coli infect animals killed for meat and are carefully monitored. Shiga toxin-producing E.coli (STEC) and Enterotoxigenic E.coli (ETEC) contamination can cause serious food poisoning.

In 2025, Aldi, Woolworths, Metcash and Coles did recalls because of STEC contamination of spinach and mixed salad products. Cattle faeces get rained on, the runoff gets into rivers, people use the rivers for irrigation, vegetable washing and so on.

But food safety people don’t test for genotoxins, because they only cause cancer; which takes years or decades to make you sick, and because genotoxins are everywhere and don’t always result in demonstrable harm.



Many people will consume colibactin E.coli and not get bowel cancer; just like many people consume tobacco without getting lung cancer. The fact that the meat industry has contaminated everything makes demonstrating causality complex. Epidemiology will count a 45-year-old vegan with bowel cancer as evidence that it wasn’t caused by eating meat; but it could have been caused by supermarket salad contaminated with meat industry faeces that nobody is checking for. Or it could be from her childhood colibactin infection.

Regardless of those complexities, you’d think a government would be worried about the food supply when 30-somethings or 20-somethings get bowel cancer. At the very least, there should be warning labels on all meat products. At the very least, an education campaign that warns people about high-protein diets and red and processed meat in particular.

I should explain that bacteria other than E.coli can produce colibactin. The genes to make it can move between bacteria. Colibactin E. coli infections in pigs are particularly worrisome as they are frequently co-infected with other suitable bacteria and can act as a “mixing vessel”.

The interaction of high-protein diets, colibactin E.coli, fibre and other bacteria commonly found in everybody’s mouth is more mysterious than anything from Agatha Christie’s pen and the fact that it is pretty well understood (by some) would be considered a miracle by less jaded societies.

But it is understood and the question we should be asking is “Why nothing is being done?”.

Some in the medical community seem to view this as a marketing opportunity for high-tech interventions. This is the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) approach. When it was discovered that red and processed meat causes bowel cancer and they were making money selling a high red and processed meat diet, what did they do? They doubled down on their high-fibre grain to protect the bowel against carcinogenic damage from the meat in people’s diets.

Infant infections: ancient or modern

How long have infants been getting these rates of colibactin infection? If it’s a new thing, then the coming cancer wave could be much larger than we are seeing today. But if it’s been that way for decades without us knowing, then we might already be seeing the worst of the wave.

Unfortunately, there is some evidence that these high rates of infection are new. The bacteria in infant guts have been changing, with traditional varieties now being in low or vanishing numbers, with new bugs replacing them.

What caused this?

Developments such as infant formula, antibiotics and caesarean sections are obvious suspects, but nailing the causes will be complex. We know that the acidity of the infant gut has decreased considerably. Any shift in such a fundamental piece of biology should have been a red flag.

Red and processed meats

Countries with low red meat consumption have almost no bowel cancer.

There is a hereditary genetic condition which causes a low “background rate” in such populations.

But as diets change and include more red and processed meats, bowel cancer rates rise. My favourite example, because it is a wealthy country with good data, is Japan, where bowel cancer numbers went from about 20,000 per year in the 1970s to over 140,000 today. Japan is also interesting because it has low obesity rates and has always had reasonably high alcohol consumption. This makes major impacts on bowel cancer rates from these sources unlikely.

As other countries increase red and processed meat consumption, bowel cancer rates are rising.

For example:

In Thailand, bowel cancer rates went from 6.4 to 14.9 cases per 100,000 annually between 1994 and 2017.

In Vietnam bowel cancer rates went from 10.5 to 17.9 between 1996 and 2015. Looking at groups of people the researchers noted “significant increases in bowel cancer incidence in birth cohorts after 1975 in both genders.”

The Protein fad: pouring fuel on the fire

Back when NHMRC published its recommended intakes of nutrients in 2005, it recommended an upper limit on total protein (regardless of type) to 25% of daily calories. Its most recent version of that document carries exactly the same limit.

NHMRC didn’t believe there was sufficient data to support levels above this as safe.

The CSIRO Total Wellbeing Diet went against this advice in 2005 and recommended diets with levels of total protein above 30%. If they had any safety data, they didn’t and haven’t shared it with the NHMRC.

Chicken and plant proteins

While chicken meat is also frequently contaminated with colibactin and the chronic activation of mTORC1 and high levels of IGF-1 (a growth hormone), it has negligible heme iron, which has always been a crucial component of the bowel cancer causal chain.

But what about the proteins in plants? They are packaged with multiple fibre types which thicken the protective lining of the gut, keeping any colibactin at a distance so that it can’t damage the DNA in bowel cells.

Plant protein powder however, lacks this protection and flows through the small intestine and raises the pH in the colon creating similar problems to animal protein powders like whey and egg.

Who are the high-protein diet pushers?

It isn’t just the YouTubers with their protein obsessions that are the cause of our problems.

Protein pushing has developed into a rich ecosystem. Books, foods, supplements, shakes, influencers.

A special mention has to go to the dairy industry for turning a waste product, whey, into a profit line. Whey protein in powdered form can and is being added to all manner of products to enable a “protein” packaging label. The marketing hype for this single word now almost matches that of “natural”.

Our very own CSIRO was a reasonably early mover. Over 20 years ago they started pushing diets with higher protein levels than the NHRMC (our major medical research organisation) recommended. Did CSIRO have any evidence on the long-term safety of such levels? No.

What CSIRO did have was plenty of animal research indicating that high-protein diets could damage DNA in your gut. By 2005, CSIRO researchers were publishing papers on the things that could reduce such damage.

When CSIRO researchers started marketing their high-protein diet, they had to blatantly misrepresent the results of their peer-reviewed research to get it moving. “New high-protein dieters lose exactly as much weight as those on a conventional weight loss diet” wouldn’t have been of much interest as a headline.

The research that launched an empire

In the research that launched their multi-million dollar Total Wellbeing diet empire, CSIRO researchers put ~100 overweight and obese women on two diets, either a high-protein or high-carbohydrate diet.

Peer-reviewed science isn’t secret. The published study said clearly that groups on both diets lost the same amount of weight. But the CSIRO authors, in a million TV interviews and on the CSIRO website, said that people on the high-protein diet lost more weight. Here’s a screen capture from the time:

The effect of CSIRO legitimising a high-protein diet, then and now, can’t be exaggerated.

In their 2006 edition of the diet, “Book 2”, they even included a couple of pages downplaying the link between red and processed meat and bowel cancer. They extolled the protective properties of fibre. CSIRO even has a patented starch product to protect against the damage caused by the meats it pushes in its diet.

This is a little like gun nuts attributing gun deaths not to guns, or even to people, but to a clothing deficiency, namely a deficiency in bulletproof vests.

The bulletproof vest line isn’t just an evocative analogy. It’s based on good science. Over 25 years ago a researcher compared the diets and bowel cancer rates of black and white South Africans. The former had both low fibre intakes and low rates of bowel cancer, very low. The conclusion was obvious:

“The low prevalence of colon cancer in black Africans cannot be explained by dietary” protective” factors, such as, fibre, calcium, vitamins A, C and folic acid, but may be influenced by the absence of “aggressive” factors, such as excess animal protein and fat, and by differences in colonic bacterial fermentation.”

It had famously been thought that traditional African diets produced healthy bowels by virtue of massive consumption of fibre. Researcher and author Denis Burkitt became quite famous for this theory. Meat-loving nutritionists have loved fibre ever since. Add fibre, and you can reduce the impacts of the foods which cause all kinds of disease by damaging the colon.



“Oh, no”, they cry, “it isn’t the meat it’s the lack of fibre”. But black South Africans in 1999 had long ago abandoned massive fibre consumption in favour of cheap and plentiful refined maize. But they still didn’t get bowel cancer; not in 1999 at least. Have they added more “aggressive” factors during the past 25 years, and what has been the result? Indeed, they have, and bowel cancer rates increased by 4.3 and 3.4 per cent annually for black South African men and women, respectively, between the period 2002-2014.

But, returning to the CSIRO’s misrepresentations of their own findings. What kind of arrogance persuaded CSIRO that they could get away with it? Very well-founded arrogance, apparently. They did indeed get away with it.

They also published a diet that was quite different from the diet they had tested.

The following two decades have seen a massive rise in a global fetish for high-protein consumption and we are seeing the results. Young people in hospital wards getting bits of their bowel removed; or worse. Of course, I’m simplifying the history of the growth of protein fetishism. Nutritional Professor and historian Kenneth Carpenter wrote a series of essays on “The History of Enthusiasm for Protein” as far back as 1986! History is repeating itself, as it tends to do.

The fetish for protein goes back almost to the original 18th-century discovery of protein itself. By 1900 it had captured the attention of the head of the US Department of Agriculture, Wilbur Atwater, a towering figure in US meat industry propaganda.

Duelling scientists, metaphorically, soon followed.

Yale Professor R.H. Chittenden, took a group of elite Yale University athletes and persuaded them to halve their protein intake for five months. This was a live-in study to prevent people from cheating.

Lo and behold … they got stronger on the reduced protein intake!

How much protein were they eating during the five months of Chittenden’s study? 0.75 grams of protein per kg of bodyweight, almost exactly the 2017 (and still current) NHMRC recommendation. This wasn’t some nutty macrobiotic low-protein faddish diet, just one based on the best science of the day. Following Atwater’s advice, they’d been getting double this, like many protein-obsessed people today.

It seems we have to re-learn the lessons of 1906. In a follow-up article, I’ll compare the actual evidence on the need for more protein with the hype by CSIRO and assorted influencers. Chittenden is just one of many scientists who have put the claims of protein pushers to the test and found them wanting. But that hasn’t stopped the claims proliferating.

After the horse has bolted

CSIRO scientists knew all about the DNA damage that red and processed meat causes. Back in 1995, a CSIRO researcher registered a patent on HAMSB, a high-amylose maize starch, which they thought could be protective. You can see the strategy, make money selling a diet and even more from a product intended to protect against the harm caused by the diet. It’s genius.

At the end of 2025, fully 30 years after that patent, other CSIRO scientists published a paper where they tested the efficacy of HAMSB. Here’s a sentence from the start of the paper:

“In the rectal mucosa of healthy humans, butyrate delivered by HAMSB has been shown to mitigate expression of oncogenic miRNA (12) and increased levels of mutagenic DNA adducts (13) induced by the consumption of a high red-meat diet. However, to date, there is no clinical evidence that butyrate protects against the initiation or growth of colorectal cancer or adenomas.” [emphasis added]

The emphasised bit is a clear admission that CSIRO didn’t quite have definitive evidence of effectiveness. Companies have dreams of HAMSB as a globally important commercial product. It’s all very well for CSIRO to make vague claims in a book about fibre being protective. It’s quite another to sell a commercial product, the failures of which you may be liable for.

And the bottom line? Here’s the conclusion of the abstract:

“HAMSB may reduce polyp initiation in the distal bowel without causing regression or growth of existing polyps. However, 95% CIs indicate large uncertainty to the true direction of the treatment effect, and the P values provide only weak evidence against the null hypothesis of no treatment effect.”

Okay, the claim is that it “may” reduce polyp formation. Polyps can potentially become tumours, so they are typically removed when found. Finding them requires a colonoscopy; inserting a tube with a camera into your colon. So reducing polyp formation is a good thing. But they also note the wide CI (confidence interval) and point out that the evidence is weak. Full marks for honesty on the part of that 17-person team.

Will HAMSB ever be a commercial product? Think about it. Suppose it works. Every time you eat steak or bacon, you take a HAMSB capsule as an antidote. But then you do a bowel screening test and find cancer. Was it from that day you went to dinner and forgot your capsule? Maybe there will be a morning-after pill for such circumstances. Either way, the US market is famous for litigation, so you’d better be prepared.

The science was done back in 1999; you don’t need a bulletproof vest if you aren’t dodging bullets.