Geoff Russell

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zack d's avatar
zack d
1d

the only storage that can do that is pumped hydro ... in case of SA potentially a sea water pump storage somewhere around Commissariat point

a small reservoir 1km2 30m deep at 250m elevation can store 20GWh

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Christian
5d

I can’t stand the AFR. Quality of their journalism is pretty poor imho. One of my kids has a student subscription, it’s not worth full price. Just my two cents. It would be nice if they allowed reader comments on their articles, but I guess there is no need because they are so much smarter than us mere readers.

Sorry for the rant.

Agree, even Bangladesh has a nuclear and SA imho could use Woomera a nuclear waste if it needed to

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