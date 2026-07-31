Geoff Russell

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Snoopy's avatar
Snoopy
1d

The thing I can't understand is that despite the evidence that the windmills and solar panels are not going to work, these people keep pushing on with the idea thinking that somehow a miracle is going to happen and the windmills are going to turn when the wind's not blowing or the solar panels are going to work at night because it just can't work, and yet they keep pushing out more and more of them.

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Greg Dawson's avatar
Greg Dawson
1d

Understand your reluctance to get into the details of why South Australia and Victoria were dumping wind while burning coal, but curious if it a least had something to do with the necessary grid stability provided by synchronous coal fired generators?

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