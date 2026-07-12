One small and one very big thing hit Australia’s energy news headlines recently: 1) Zen Energy’s bust and 2) a deal to supply uranium to India. That deal will, measurably, do more to make us a clean energy superpower than anything we are doing locally.

But first, Zen Energy. This renewable energy company went into administration a week or so ago. It was famously owned by Professor Ross Garnaut, a writer of books and big reports about climate change. He called loudly and frequently for Australia to become a renewable energy superpower. How would we do this? Perhaps by investing in his companies. He didn’t just write one book about it, but a series. Like more than a few academics these days, he tried to make a bucket of money out of his ideas, expertise and influence. You can always sniff the ambition and arrogance when a report carries the author’s name not just in a prominent byline but in the bloody title.

I’ve no idea about Garnaut’s finances, but Zen Energy has, unsurprisingly to me, run aground on the rocks of intermittent energy chaos. “Wholesale volatility” is what it said in the Press Release and all the news articles. But that doesn’t cover the absolute economic and legal quagmire that is the Australian Electricity Market with its 2,090 pages of incredibly detailed rules; up from just 909 pages in 2005.

Cue one of my favourite graphs, from Adjunct Professor Stephen Wilson (see 52:38ff). It contrasts the tight cluster of electricity prices in South Australia in 2009 with the sparse cloud of prices in 2019. Each dot is a price and you can see how the volatility has changed. I shudder to think what it looks like now!

In 2009, SA still had a coal plant. This closed in May 2016. A few months later we had a state-wide blackout. The volatility by 2019 was already extreme. Keep in mind that Zen Energy is a national company, but with two large projects in South Australia. National volatility doesn’t quite match SA volatility, yet. But is heading the same way.

To make money out of utility-scale renewables (or other generators) in Australia, you don’t just need terrific technology, but an army of lawyers, mathematicians and software people expert at understanding those 2,000 pages of rules and automating the process of preparing the 10 or so bids you need to make every 5 minutes of every day at precisely the right time. The team also needs to understand the layers of hedging mechanisms to reduce their risks.

I wrote about Garnaut’s famous self-titled report back in 2008. I never understood how a climate change expert could misunderstand the scale of methane from enteric fermentation, the process in cattle and sheep causing more warming than all our fossil-fuelled power plants. But Garnaut wasn’t alone. It was to be another 14 years before Australia signed the Global Methane Pledge in 2022. And how much longer will it be before we take action? Don’t hold your breath.

Our deal with India

Garnaut’s vision of Australia becoming a renewable energy superpower could have come to fruition if he had been merely content with being a clean energy superpower. Not all clean energy sources are renewable and not all renewable sources are clean. Burning biomass is an example of the latter.

Australia’s uranium deal with India will both save lives and reduce climate-warming emissions. Many of the lives saved will be children. Roughly 100,000 children aged under 5 die each year in India because of air pollution, mostly because many Indians cook with a renewable energy source, wood. Wood smoke is deadly, particularly for young lungs, but older children and adults also have their lives shortened. Outdoor wood smoke also kills. Replacing wood with electricity isn’t just a climate imperative but a major public health initiative. For decades, Greenpeace in India has been fighting to slow the rollout of nuclear electricity. I remember writing about it in 2011.

Numbers are strangely absent from the news reports of this uranium deal. Perhaps it is a Trumpian deal; all headlines and no substance. The one number which keeps appearing is 100 gigawatts. That’s the Indian goal for nuclear power by 2047; up from about 8 gigawatts today.

Let me try to unpack that number.

In 2023, India generated about 1987 terawatt-hours of electricity. That’s about 7 times more than we generate in Australia, but for a country with 50 times the population. 100 gigawatts of nuclear power could deliver about 40% of that, but you’d expect total generation to rise 3-fold or more by 2047. Currently, per-person electricity consumption in India is about a tenth of what it is in Australia, and India’s Government wants the country to be wealthy by 2047. One hundred gigawatts of nuclear power would lay the foundation for that aspiration. To be wealthy, India doesn’t really need 10 times the Australian electricity consumption; plenty of European countries are wealthy with about half that (Italy, Germany, UK). What 100 gigawatts will do is provide the all-important baseload required to reduce the huge swings in wind and solar power.

Nuclear reactors tend to be about 1 gigawatt in size; so 100 gigawatts is about 100 reactors. Many of India’s 23 current reactors are much smaller at about 1/5th of a gigawatt. But the 8 reactors currently under construction are closer to the one gigawatt size. Regardless of whether India builds 200 smaller reactors or 100 larger ones, producing 100 gigawatts will use roughly the same amount of uranium.

How much uranium do you need annually for 100 x 1 gigawatt reactors? About 20,000 tonnes; about 50 shipments per year. If Australia supplied it all, the energy generated would be about double the energy generated today by the 80 million tonnes of Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) we export annually to a collection of countries. If we swapped LNG (and coal) for uranium as an export commodity, that would swap us from being a dirty energy superpower into a clean energy superpower; but it would make far less money because uranium is just incredibly cheap compared to LNG.

What about India’s weapons program?

But what about India’s weapons program? The Greens have been banging on about this for decades. You could call them anti-Bayesian, if you like statistical jokes. Bayesian statistics is all about updating your beliefs as new evidence emerges. When it comes to nuclear, the Greens are about ignoring evidence, not just new evidence but all evidence.

It’s not complicated to understand why perfectly reasonable objections to India’s weapons program are irrelevant to their power reactors.

Have many tonnes of uranium do you need to make a bomb? About 6-8. India doesn’t have much uranium, but easily produces enough locally to make about 100 bombs a year; if it chose.

India is thought to have about 200 bombs. It doesn’t need any more, and if it wanted more, it doesn’t need Australian uranium. Which is why India happily signed a deal back in 2014 to keep Australian uranium out of its weapons program and that deal is monitored by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). A Bayesian would have taken note and changed their slogans.

More uranium for India means less coal burning, less wood burning, less air pollution and fewer deaths. Only a cruel, or ignorant, person would oppose this deal. The Greens aren’t cruel.

I grew up having nightmares about nuclear weapons; they are a natural consequence of understanding the possible impacts. But nightmares about conventional weapons are equally rational; arguably more so. The US killed and maimed more Japanese with conventional bombs during the Second World War than with its two atomic bombs. Many of the survivors of those conventional (fire)bombings suffered lifelong pain. In contrast, most of the survivors of the atomic bombs suffered nothing more than an increased cancer risk equivalent to a bacon habit. Ask yourself which you’d prefer: full-thickness burns to a significant part of your body or the kind of cancer risk you get from eating red meat and liking BBQs?

Political scientist John Mueller wrote “Atomic Obsession” back in 2010 and it smashed most of the myths I grew up with and from which Hollywood has made millions, or perhaps billions. Atomic bombs aren’t easy to build, and won’t ever be in any terrorist’s arsenal. They are certainly a massive waste of time and resources, but the large reductions in nuclear weapons arsenals over the past few decades haven’t reduced wars and violence.

You should also ask yourself if Russia would have invaded Ukraine if it hadn’t given up its nuclear weapons? Would Trump have attacked Iran if it had nuclear weapons? I don’t know the answer to those questions, but I do know that Indians burning wood and coal die in large numbers every year. Children are particularly hard hit. Expanding clean and reliable electricity across India will do much to save lives, and Indians will not forsake coal without an effective alternative. Germany and Australia have provided powerful examples of what not to do.