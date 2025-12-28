Geoff Russell
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Batteries will not replace gas to firm up wind and solar
South Australian wind turbines were pretty much AWOL during the week ending 26th June, 2026. What did this week reveal?
Jun 30
•
Geoff Russell
25
9
5
Why the surge in early-onset bowel cancers? And what aren't you being told about your high-protein diet
As with late-onset bowel cancer, early-onset bowel cancer can bubble along with no symptoms and no warning until it’s too late.
Jun 19
•
Geoff Russell
1
2
May 2026
Taxing gas exports
Sit-down money is addictive
May 25
•
Geoff Russell
2
1
April 2026
Radiation, Chernobyl And The ‘Scientific’ Mumbo-Jumbo Inexorably Attached To It
[The following critique was first published on NewMatilda in 2019. I’m republishing it on substack due to Chernobyl being back in the news again. The…
Apr 23
•
Geoff Russell
7
1
The real world is getting in the way of footy
Watching any commercial evening news, you’d swear that AFL, and gossip about AFL players, is news.
Apr 21
•
Geoff Russell
7
2
2
January 2026
Engineering with Rosie coloured glasses
Public education or propaganda
Jan 12
•
Geoff Russell
17
8
2
December 2025
The truth about being a "renewable energy AI superpower".
OR ... Can you really power large AI data centres with wind, solar and batteries?
Dec 28, 2025
•
Geoff Russell
17
10
1
Google's Gemini no longer needing training wheels
Back in September, I wrote a small article testing Google’s Gemini AI (the free version) on a reasonably simple question about the percentage of…
Dec 17, 2025
•
Geoff Russell
2
Information integrity of the Senate Committee supposed to investigate it (Part II)
In Part I, I discussed the hatchet job that the Senate Committee into Information Integrity on Climate and Energy did on Steven Nowakowski and…
Dec 3, 2025
•
Geoff Russell
4
14
Information integrity of the Senate Committee supposed to investigate it (Part I)
On the 12th of November, the Senate Select Committee for the Inquiry into Information Integrity on Climate Change and Energy grilled Steven Nowakowski…
Dec 2, 2025
•
Geoff Russell
5
2
1
November 2025
Our Senate investigation into misinformation doesn't seem to understand the problem.
Will Shackel launched and runs “Nuclear for Australia”, a group dedicated to nuclear energy literacy.
Nov 25, 2025
•
Geoff Russell
3
Thank god Türkiye got COP31, Australia doesn't deserve it
Talk about entitlement!
Nov 21, 2025
•
Geoff Russell
5
© 2026 Geoff Russell
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts