Geoff Russell

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May 2026

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December 2025

The truth about being a "renewable energy AI superpower".
OR ... Can you really power large AI data centres with wind, solar and batteries?
  Geoff Russell
Google's Gemini no longer needing training wheels
Back in September, I wrote a small article testing Google’s Gemini AI (the free version) on a reasonably simple question about the percentage of…
  Geoff Russell
Information integrity of the Senate Committee supposed to investigate it (Part II)
In Part I, I discussed the hatchet job that the Senate Committee into Information Integrity on Climate and Energy did on Steven Nowakowski and…
  Geoff Russell
Information integrity of the Senate Committee supposed to investigate it (Part I)
On the 12th of November, the Senate Select Committee for the Inquiry into Information Integrity on Climate Change and Energy grilled Steven Nowakowski…
  Geoff Russell

November 2025

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